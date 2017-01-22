  1. Home
4.9 magnitude quake hits China's Yunnan?

    PTI | Beijing

    February 8, 2017 | 08:50 PM

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale on Wednesday hit Ludian county in China's southwestern Yunnan Province.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

Residents living near the epicenter said the tremor was "quite strong" when it struck.

"The things I put on my water dispenser fell on the ground," said a resident in Longtoushan Township.

Li Shanyun, Communist Party of China secretary for the township, is worried about possible landslides caused by the earthquake, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are trying to verify if there are any casualties," Li said.

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit Ludian in 2014, killing 617 people and leaving tens of thousands of houses collapsed or severely damaged.

 

