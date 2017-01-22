4.9 magnitude quake hits China's Yunnan?

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale on Wednesday hit Ludian county in China's southwestern Yunnan Province.



The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.



Residents living near the epicenter said the tremor was "quite strong" when it struck.



"The things I put on my water dispenser fell on the ground," said a resident in Longtoushan Township.



Li Shanyun, Communist Party of China secretary for the township, is worried about possible landslides caused by the earthquake, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



"We are trying to verify if there are any casualties," Li said.



A magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit Ludian in 2014, killing 617 people and leaving tens of thousands of houses collapsed or severely damaged.