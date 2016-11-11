3 dead in shooting at US airport

At least three persons were killed after a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Friday, officials said.



The shooter is in custody and the motive is yet to be known, law enforcement officials said, CNBC reported.



The airport tweeted the incident took place at the Terminal 2 baggage claim area.



Hundreds of passengers and airport workers could be seen gathering and evacuating via the tarmac.



The airport tweeted that all services were temporarily suspended and passengers should contact their air carrier about flight information.