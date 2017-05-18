20 killed in Kabul suicide blast

At least 20 people were killed on Monday in a suicide blast targeting the house of an Afghan politician here, police said.



"The blast occurred near the house of Mohammad Mohaqiq, deputy to Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, in Golah-e-Dawakhana locality at around 6.50 am," a police official told Xinhua news agency.



Tolo News, citing sources from Mohaqiq's office, said over 20 others were injured.



However, it was not immediately known whether Mohaqiq was at the compound when the attack took place. A private university is also located near the site.



Most of the casualties were from people aboard a minibus plying on the road.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.