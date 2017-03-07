2 Taliban leaders killed in Afghanistan airstrike

Two local Taliban leaders were killed when the Afghan air force struck a militants' hideout in restive southern Helmand province, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.



"The strike was conducted on specific intelligence inputs in Musa Qala district, killing Ustad Toor Jan and Fidda Mohammad and three militants' vehicles were also destroyed following the raid," the ministry said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page.



In addition, the army personnel conducted a cordon and search operation in neighbouring Marja district, capturing 10 Taliban militants and destroying three vehicles, it said.



Furthermore, three militants were killed and eight injured in a separate operation in surrounding areas of Tirin Kot, capital of neighbouring Uruzgan province, Xinhua news agency reported.



The army bomb disposal teams also found and defused 28 roadside bombs and landmines in Uruzgan within the past 24 hours, the statement added.

