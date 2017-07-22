2 Chinese bombers flew over Taiwanese airspace: Taiwan

Two Chinese H-6K bombers have flown over Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone east of the island under the close vigil of the latter's combat aircrafts, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said.



Taiwanese fighter jets closely monitored the movements of the Chinese planes and never posed a threat to national security, the ministry said in a statement on Friday, and called for citizens to remain calm.



It is the first time the Taiwanese military has released photographs showing Chinese military aircraft, Efe news reported.



This year has seen a series of intrusions by Chinese planes and vessels -- including aircraft carrier Liaoning -- through eastern as well as western Taiwanese waters.



Meanwhile, Taipei has bolstered military exercises and taken steps to keep an eye on the passage of Chinese ships and aircrafts.



Earlier, on Thursday, Japan said 10 Chinese military aircrafts, including H-6K bombers, had overflown the East China Sea, passing through the Miyako Strait between Taiwan and Japan.



Since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen -- who is opposed to a union with China -- took charge in May 2016, Beijing has stepped up the diplomatic siege as well as military intimidation of the island.



China considers Taiwan a renegade province and has refused to give up on the use of arms to gain control of the territory.