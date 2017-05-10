16-year-old US boy's tweet breaks world record

A 16-year-old boy's plea for a year of free chicken nuggets has become the most retweeted message on Twitter - smashing the previous record set by TV host Ellen DeGeneres' iconic Oscars selfie.



Carter Wilkerson from US successfully surpassed DeGeneres' record, with over 3,430,500 million retweets and counting.



Last month Wilkerson had tweeted at a fast food restaurant chain with the aim of satisfying his love for chicken nuggets.



In his tweet, he had asked how many retweets were needed to receive 365 days of free nuggets. The fast food restaurant had responded that about "18 million" retweets were required.



The innocent question quickly turned into an ambitious online campaign that broke one of the most well-known records on the internet.



While Wilkerson has not reached the initial goal of 18 million, he has achieved the record for "Most retweeted message on Twitter" - formerly held by @TheEllenShow's Ellen DeGeneres and her iconic Oscars selfie, the Guinness World Records said on its website.



The Oscars selfie, taken in 2014, featured some of the world's biggest celebrities including Kevin Spacey, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.



Wilkerson successfully surpassed DeGeneres' tweet which has been retweeted over 3,430,249 times.



As part of his crusade to set the Twitter record, Wilkerson began a website in which he sold several t-shirts in support of the cause, with 100 per cent of sales proceeds being donated to a charitable organisation that supports children in foster care.



In light of his philanthropic efforts, the fast food chain also donated $100,000 to the foundation in honor Wilkerson effort to achieving a new record.



Since Wilkerson has broken the record, the fast food chain Wendys has agreed to give him a year's worth of free nuggets.



"His drive has brought about truly honorable, and impressive record-breaking efforts," said Kurt Kane, chief concept and marketing officer for The Wendy's Company.