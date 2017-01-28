14 killed in Pakistan avalanche

At least 14 people were killed on Sunday in avalanche in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the media reported.



A senior official told Geo News that the 14 bodies were recovered from a village in Chitral district.



Five houses were totally buried due to the avalanche.



The victims comprised six women, six children and two men, the official added.



Meanwhile, 11 people were rescued and evacuated. Efforts were underway to take the injured to hospital but roads are blocked due to heavy snow, rescue sources said.