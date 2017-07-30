13 killed in van's blaze in Pakistan

At least 13 persons were killed on Sunday morning when a van caught fire after hitting a gas pipeline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, officials said.



The passenger van travelling from Rawalpindi to Peshawar collided with a truck at Abbottabad chowk and then hit a gas pipeline in the area, Dawn online reported.



The vehicle caught fire, engulfing all 13 passengers aboard, the official said.



The official said the bodies of the victims have been severely burnt and identification through DNA testing may not be possible.