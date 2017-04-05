12 die in China railway tunnel blast

At least 12 persons were killed and 12 more injured in a railway tunnel blast in China's Guizhou province, police said on Wednesday.

A 14-hour operation in the gas-filled tunnel failed to rescue the trapped workers after the blast ripped through the tunnel under construction in Dafang county, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 2,000 rescuers and medical workers braved high carbon monoxide density and dust to search for them.

An investigation is underway. A gas explosion is suspected as the Qishanyan Tunnel under construction is designed to pass through a coal seam.

