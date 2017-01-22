11 tremors jolt mountain regions in Italy

Eleven moderate tremors jolted mountainous regions of central Italy on Friday, the National Geophysics and Vulcanology Institute reported.



The quakes struck early Friday. The strongest magnitude 3.4 temblor was registered at 3.42 am, the Institute said.



The towns closest to the epicentre of the quakes were Pizzoli, Barete and Capitignano, according to the Institute.



Two stronger tremors of magnitude 4.0 and 4.1 rocked the province of Macerata in Marche region late on Thursday, with epicentres near the town of Visso.



Five strong earthquakes have hit central Italy's mountainous spine since August. The quakes have killed 300 people, left several thousand homeless and caused 23 billion euros of damages.