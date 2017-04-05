11 killed in Syria bombings

At least 11 civilians were killed in bombings by the US-led international coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in two provinces in northeastern Syria, a British war monitor reported on Saturday.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) detailed that six people were killed on Friday in bombings by the coalition and SDF on the town of Yaareb, west of al-Raqqa.



Meanwhile, five others were killed and several were wounded in bombings from planes, believed to belong to the coalition over the village of al-Quriya in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, Efe news reported.



The SDF, a Kurdish-led militia alliance that has the air cover of the international coalition and the support of US special forces, began "Operation Wrath of Euphrates" on November 6 to expel the Islamic State (IS) terror organisation from the province of al-Raqqa and its homonymous capital.



The international coalition, made up of dozens of countries and led by Washington, has been bombing the positions of extremists in Syrian territory since September 23, 2014.

