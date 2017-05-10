11 killed in Syria bombings

At least 11 people, including four children, were killed in airstrikes in the northern Syrian city of al-Raqqa, a British-based war monitor said on Wednesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the bombardments, believed to be carried out by warplanes belonging to the US-led coalition, took place at dawn in the town of al-Salhiya, north of al-Raqqa, the main stronghold of the Islamic State in Syria.

Among the dead were six women and four children, some belonging to the same family, according to SOHR.

The war monitor added that the toll could rise due to the serious condition of those wounded, Efe news reported.

Three days ago, at least three people were also killed in attacks by international coalition aircraft against areas located on a road linking IS-held areas in al-Raqqa with the eastern outskirts of Hama province.