10 people killed as heavy rain, floods hit China

At least 10 people were killed after a flood hit China's northwestern Shaanxi province, local authorities said on Saturday.

Heavy rains hit Yulin City in northern Shaanxi from Tuesday night and caused floods in a number of areas.

More than 71,300 people were forced to evacuate, the provincial flood control headquarters said.

Power supplies and telecommunications were also disrupted.

By today, the provincial government has allocated 50 million yuan (about USD 7.3 million) to carry out rescue operations.

Yulin flood control headquarters has distributed 5,000 shovels, 30,000 plastic bags and 15 power generators.

On Thursday, China's second-longest river, the Yellow River, saw its first flood peak of the year, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Yellow River Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters have warned the provinces of Shanxi, Shaanxi, Henan and Shandong to be alert.