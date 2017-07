At least 10 persons were killed and 20 injured on Monday in a suicide attack that targeted a mosque in Nigeria's Maiduguri city.

According to local media reports, the attack was carried out by a woman who blew herself up in the mosque, reports Efe news.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is the fifth attack by suicide bombers in less than a week in the same city.

On July 14, 19 people were killed in four near-simultaneous attacks carried out by women.