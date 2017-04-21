  1. Home
10 killed in Pakistan landmine blast

  • IANS

    IANS | Islamabad

    April 25, 2017 | 02:09 PM
At least 10 persons were killed when a passenger van hit a landmine in Kurram Agency in Pakistan on Tuesday, authorities said.

Yasir Hussain, who is injured in the attack, was bringing stones from a mountain when his vehicle hit the landmine in Godar area, Dawn News quoted security officials as saying.

The attack left eight persons injured.

According to Kurram Agency officials, the landmine was laid by terrorists in a mountainous area.

The Pakistan Army dispatched an MI-17 helicopter to transfer the injured to Peshawar.
 

