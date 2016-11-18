10 killed as massive blast rocks Balochistan

At least 10 persons were killed and many others injured in an explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan region on Friday.

The blast took place in Mustung, some 90 km from Quetta and the injured included the Senate's Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri.

He was returning from an event at a seminary near the site of the blast, Geo TV reported.

Haidri's vehicle was completely damaged in the bombing as were several other vehicles.

Two other people travelling with Haidri also sustained injuries. Rescue operations are underway, said the police.