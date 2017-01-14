Why you should travel to India in January?

With mercury dropping to its lowest, cold winter rain and icy wind sweeping across all borders and boundaries, winter has taken over half of the world.

Hanging icicles, snow-covered towns and mountains and serpentine roads making their way through the snow make it for a picturesque view.

Land of all seasons, India is enjoying the white chills up north following unprecedented heavy snowfall in hilly states like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Harvest festivals are also celebrated across the breath and length of the country with sacred bonfires, feasting and other delightful folk activities.

If this is not enough to ignite the urge to travel in January and join in the festive spirit, then there are plenty of reasons to travel in January.

The first month of the year is synonymous to novelty and welcoming of new beginnings. To start your New Year with a blast, you must travel in the month of January.

At least once in a lifetime, you can create a fairy-tale and snowfall does all the magic. Many hill stations receive heavy snow in this month and hence, it is a perfect time to travel and experience the snowfall and the diverse and colourful traditional festivals.

India, with a huge rural and farming population, marks the January month with harvest festivals and seeks blessings for prosperity for the year. It should be in your bucket list to travel to different places and celebrate Lohri, Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Bihu in native style.

With a long weekend coming this month, you must utilise it to visit some place you have always wished to go.