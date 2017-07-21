Travel safe and beautiful

Do you know that travelling or jet-setting around, on work or leisure, even inside the flight, can harm your skin?

Travelling from place to place can take up a good long hours of your time, leaving you hardly any time to care for your skin. But one must take care as air-travel can cause dryness of the skin and tanning of the skin. One must keep in mind travel beauty tips and skincare to protect your beautiful skin from being damaged.

"Air travel is a part of almost everyone’s life today. Whether it is for work or a leisurely holiday, most of us find ourselves comfortably seated at 30,000 feet. But what many of us don’t know is that air travel can cause skin tanning. This has implications for mature skin that we may not be aware of," Divya Mehta, Co-Founder, Epique, said.

Here are things you may not know about air travel and tanning, as explained by the expert.

UV Radiation is stronger, closer to the sun

Harsh effect of the sun is the main cause of premature aging, and at 30,000 feet above sea level, flyers are closer to the sun’s harmful rays--UV radiation. In fact, the UV levels are approximately twice that of the ground. Every additional 3000 feet rise in altitude causes 15 per cent increase in the intensity of UV radiation.

Flying causes tanning

Skin tanning is caused when a brown pigment called melanin is produced in the body. Being exposed to higher UV radiation levels causes tanning. There are two kinds of radiations, UVA & UVB. UVB radiation damages the upper layer of the skin and prolonged exposure leads to skin burns. UVA radiations are more harmful as they penetrate deeper into the skin and lead to premature aging.

Cabin windows don’t protect you against UVA rays

The flight cabin windows can block UVB rays, but minimally filter the more harmful UVA rays.These result in tanning, spots, premature aging and wrinkles. Studies have shown that an hour of flying with the sun beating down on you is equal to 15-20 minutes on a tanning bed!

Different landscapes have different UV reflection intensity

Thick clouds and snow-covered areas can reflect up to 85 per cent of UV radiation. So, you expose your skin to this harmful radiation for extended periods of time leading to irreparable skin damage.

People often underestimate the danger of sun damage to their skin. As skin matures, it needs more care. Simple steps can aid mature skin to retain its elasticity and stay younger longer. UV protection during a flight is a necessity. Remember to always carry a broad spectrum (UVA+UVB) with minimum SPF of 30, good quality sunscreen.Remember to always love the skin you are in. Travel safe, travel beautiful.