Shimla's travel photographer gets honour back home

A local lad from Baghi, near Kotkhai in Shimla district has bagged 12th rank amongst the world’s best travel photographers.

Vinod Chauhan, who has exhibited his photography work in 43 countries, is ranked world’s 12 Top Traveler Photo Exhibitor (Digital) in Photographic Society of America (PSA), list of Who’s Who in photography.

He participated in International Photography Competitions held by PSA and The International Federation of Photographic Art.

The Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh evinced keen interest in the Photographs of Vinod who is the first North Indian to be honoured by Associate International Colleague Society, (AICS), Honourary International Union of Photographers (HIUP), Elite International Union of Photographer’s (EIUP) and Associated Federation Internationale D L’Art Photographique, Belgium.

Singh honoured Vinod and signed his masterpiece Horse Race Photograph of Mongolia to be displayed in World Competition of Photography.

The Chief Minster lauded him for his Photo of Hatu Peak titled, ‘A divine Starry Night’ which he gifted to the Chief Minister.

Singh wished him the best in future and said that Vinod has made Himachal proud.

Crowned with over 150 International and National awards, the Chief Minister also congratulated him for having eight distinctions in last nine months.