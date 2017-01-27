Scottish paradise

With snowfall and heavy rains, hill stations have been cut off from the rest of the world.

While hills and mountains are covered in white, there is one hill station which continues to be green throughout the year.

A place hidden amidst the picturesque hills with lush green gardens down in south of India, in the state of Karnataka is Coorg where you can soak in the nature.

If Kashmir is Switzerland of India then Coorg is called the Scotland of India.

Coorg offers peace and serenity along with wide stretched gardens draped in different shades of green.

Also, it is a paradise for coffee lovers. They can stroll among the coffee plantations spread in hundreds of acres.

Secluded from the world, it is one of the most chosen locations for shooting films. Not only the south cinema but Bollywood has a strong affinity towards this place.

Film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, John Abraham, Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra have worked here and fallen in love with this place.

The nature lover inside you will jump up and down with happiness when you visit the infamous waterfalls Abbey and Iruppu.

Perfect backdrop for romantic pictures, this place is chosen mostly by couples and families for a holiday.

Treat your taste buds with local cuisines like Sannakki, Akki Oti, Pattus, Pulvas and Kodava cuisines. Relish pork, meat and fish which are known for the unique method of preparation.

While you take a leisure walk in the gardens, visit the Namdroling monastery which is also called Golden Temple. A Tibetan monastery in South India is a unique yet beautiful view.

Give your holiday a touch of adventure by visiting Nagarhole National Park and Dubbare Elephant camp.

Early morning visit to the camp might get you a chance to step in waters with elephants while they bathe and you can scrub them.

The place is government operated and is a good option if you are looking for a little adrenaline rush.

If you wish to enjoy a pleasant weather then plan a trip to Coorg and take your camera along to capture the evergreen beauty of this place.

Flights to Bangalore are available; buses are readily available for further five hour-long journey to Coorg.

The nearest railway station to Coorg is Mysore which is 100 km away from your destination.