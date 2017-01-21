Ranikhet: Call of the rolling meadows

It's the Queen's Land, so they say. It's peaceful and beautiful here. Perched on a hill top along the Himalayas, It's a favourite hill destination. While there are many hill stations, here are a few reasons why you should visit Ranikhet.

Be one with nature anytime. Surrounded by green hills with tall pine trees, rolling meadows and rivers flowing through, Ranikhet in Uttarakhand abounds in nature's beauty. Take a walk on the wild side of it and have a memorable trip.

It's an all season tourist hub. The place is beautiful throughout the year. One doesn't have to wait for summer or winter. One can skip away here anytime and relish a refreshing holiday any time of the year.

An old feel of long ago India before Independence. A cantonment town set up by the Britishers way back in 1869, the military area is home to the Naga regiment and the Kumaon Regimental Centre. Beautifully maintained, it is a place worth visiting.

It's an ideal holiday spot for families, the adventurous and sports lover. One can go hiking, trekking and fishing in the river or stream. One can also spend a cool day golfing. It has one of the best hill golf courses (9- hole) in the country.