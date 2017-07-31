Misty paradise, Shingcha

It's raining glorious in this beautiful hillock. It gets a little dark and wondrously misty when it rains.

Rain drenched, the small place is covered with wild Wuawon, a flower which botanical name is Caulokaempferia Secunda.

The flower blooms throughout the rainy season. From pink to magenta, scarlet and light pink, this ground orchid changes its colour depending on the weather. It becomes red pink when it's misty. This rare bloom is said to be found only in this paradise of a place - Shingcha village in Manipur's Kamjong, Soueast of Ukhrul.

Set against the rolling hills, the place is located 120 km away from Imphal amd 80 km from Ukhrul.

Politically active, Shingcha was in the news early in the year for pre-poll violence.

Now, it's peak monsoon here. Its' raining pink orchids. And as the exotic blooms attract more and more visitors to the place, the government has declared Shingcha a new tourist spot.

Refreshingly green, one can drown in the bliss of its captivating scenic beauty. And, the best time to see the flowers cover the hillock is during the rainy season. However, one must take care as the heavy rains cause frequent landslides in the area.

Carry a few warm clothes if you are visiting the place during monsoon or winter. Ctach a local transport to the place after you land in Imphal, the capital of the state.