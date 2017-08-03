Mesmerising Milan

Milan offers something for everyone; Top-notch shopping and a flourishing cultural scene. Driving in from the Milano Centrale, you notice it’s more than just fashion and if you hold dear a city that shouts elegance, perseverance and supremacy all in go, avoiding Milan is a mistake.

As we drove down in the heart of the gorgeous city, I came upon what looked like a Palace ~ The Mandarin Oriental, one of Milan’s top luxury hotels, baby steps away from just about every sight you want to see aka the Teatro alla Scala, via Montenapoleone and Duomo.

As I walked inside, I was enthralled by the outstanding stature and stylish interiors. Housed within four 18th century buildings overlooking two parallel streets, Mandarin Oriental depicts the elegance of its past while providing the finest conveniences for today’s travellers. Initially constructed as a wellappointed manor house, Palazzo Confalonieri, the structure later held the city’s tax office, between the 1930s and 1950s, and a bank, from the 1960s. Unique coats of arms of historical ‘Lombard provinces’ are noticeable on walls above the curved colonnade, shimmering the edifice’s memorable past.

So after a check in and a quick lunch at Mandarin’s Bistrot my daughter and I were ready to head to the Duomo!

Fashion and architecture

A few steps away from the Mandarin Oriental would take you to the magnificent Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, concluded in 1877.

And this covered shopping mall, with a lot of glass, steel, a blend of Saks 5th Avenue and Vatican, is where you will find big name designers like Gucci, Armani, and Louis Vuitton, and plenty of cafes to rest your exhausted feet. But don’t spend too much vigour shopping here, as the well-known shopping streets in Milan are yet to come.

The Duomo, fourth largest cathedral in Europe is difficult to miss – it stands just open-air the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and is an astounding gothic confectionery of white pink marble that dictates Cathedral Square.

It took our breath away literally, as we just stood there and looked at it in awe. For those who do not know construction on the Duomo started in 1391 and continued for centuries.

There are 3,500 statues, 150 spires and 52 pillars, one for week day of the year.

Aperitivo and dinner

We swung back to the hotel and made sure to rest up. The Aperitivo is a must do when in Milan. This ritual takes place in the premature evening when locals and tourists alike crease around Milan’s most popular restaurants and bars for a concoction and light bites.

We adopted the Italian approach and nibbled lightly as we savoured the flavours at Mandarin Oriental’s courtyard, leaving enough room to not skip dinner.

For me Italian means superb cuisine and extraordinary wines, a harmonious mingling of tastes, unique flavours and a culinary heritage, the roots of which are set firmly in the past.

There could not have been a better way to end the day with a meal at the Bistrot running the gamut from tasty antipasti to extremely delicious desserts…and of course, absolutely stunning fine wines which have made Italy famous the world over. After dinner, Italy’s finest variety of carefully selected grappa and Amari, together with the cocktail menu is on offer until 2 a.m.

Everything Italian

Breakfast was like snooping on the movers and shakers of the city, but because it’s Milan they are all chic and handsome. Post breakfast, we took a hop-on-hop-off ticket and spent all our time exploring and shopping. During all this shopping we stopped for regular macchiato breaks, to rest our feet.

The sun was shining and we sat outside with a view of the Duomo, watch the fashionistas pass by with a gelato in our hand. We also feasted on Osso Bucco, a traditional dish of Milan, then walked around and made full use of our bus pass. This unsung northern Italian city with its amazing cathedral, first-rate shopping and an active buoyant vibe, surprised me no end.

I am truly in love with everything Italian.

BEST WAY TO REACH: Air India has a direct flight to Milan Malpensa Airport. From there one can take a train or a bus to Milano Centrale.

BEST PLACE TO STAY: Mandarin Oriental, Via Andegari, 9, 20121 Milano MI, Italy. Set in four adjacent 18thcentury buildings, this sleek, luxury hotel is walking distance from Teatro alla Scala and the famed Milan Cathedral.