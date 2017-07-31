Focus: Destination Fiji

In an effort to highlight places of interest in countries across the world, their varied culture, economy and history, The Statesman brings to you a Weekly Focus on countries with which India shares diplomatic ties and friendship. This week's focus is on Fiji. Know all about the country.

Capital: Suva, Currency: Fijian dollar, Language: English and Fijian (both official), Hindustani, Religion: Protestant 45 per cent (Methodist 34.6 per cent, Assembly of God 5.7 , Seventh Day Adventist 3.9, and Anglican 0.8), Hindu 27.9 , other Christian 10.4, Roman Catholic 9.1, Muslim 6.3, Sikh 0.3, other 0.3 and none 0.8 per cent. (2007 est.)

CLIMATE

Fiji has a warm tropical climate. Maximum temperatures rarely move out of the 26-31°C range all year round. South-east trade winds from March to November bring dry weather and the rainy season runs from December to April. On average, there are 15 cyclones per decade and two to four actually cause severe damage. They occur from November to April and with greatest frequency in January and February.There is more risk in the outlying northwest island groups. The wet season, characterised by heavy, brief local showers, is normally from November to April. The best months to visit Fiji are late March to early December

VISA ON ARRIVAL

Visa will be issued on arrival in Fiji on the condition that the bearer holds a passport valid for at least six months from intended date of arrival, return tickets, proof of funds to sustain duration of stay (e.g. recent bank statements of past three months and or for visa cards), confirmation of hotel accommodation, re-entry/entry visa to a country other than their own (for example: passport holders of countries listed above residing in India must produce a valid re-entry visa for India). A visa-on-arrival is generally valid up to four months and it can be further extendable for a maximum of two more months in Fiji.

Trade on the uptick, Indian help wide-ranging

According to Fiji Islands Bureau of Statistics, bilateral tradeincreased from $39.4 million in 2011 to $50.7 million in 2014. Major items of import from India are textiles, precious/semi-precious stones, chemicals, plastics and rubber, machinery and food products. Major items of export to India are pearls and iron & steel (scrap). New India Assurance Company Ltd, LIC of India and Bank of Baroda are functioning in Fiji. India's assistance to Fiji includes supporting construction of Fijian Parliament Library, provision of $5 million fund for promoting small business and village enterprises in Fiji, extension of LoC for $70 million for a co-generation project, enhancing cooperation in the development of rice, coconut and dairy industry, space technology, including its application in governance, economic development, conservation, climate change and natural disasters in Fiji which were announced by PM Narendra Modi during his 2014 visit to Fiji.

Evenings with Kava and Bitter

Local cuisine is a mix of Fijian, Chinese and Indian cooking. International cuisine is also available. Only licensed restaurants, clubs and hotel bars can serve alcohol on Sunday. Some of the specialities are Kokoda, Rourou (a taro leaf dish soaked in coconut cream), Tavioka (tapioca, often boiled, baked or grated and cooked in coconut cream with sugar and mashed bananas), Duruka (an unusual asparaguslike vegetable in season during April and May). Some of the regional drinks are Kava and Fiji Bitter (a beer brewed in Suva by Carlton Brewery). Booth's Gin, Bounty Rum, Czarina Vodka and Regal Whisky (produced by South Pacific Distilleries, Lautoka).

Only a Handful

Indians (mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar) were initially brought to Fiji as indentured labour to work on sugar cane plantations. Between 1879 and 1916, a total of 60,000 Indians arrived in Fiji. Approximately 25,000 of these returned to India. From 1900 onwards, some Indians arrived as free immigrants, who were mostly from the provinces of Gujarat, Sindh, and Punjab.

Low connectivity

There are no directs flights from India to Fiji. Major layover airports between Suva and New Delhi are Beijing, Hong Kong, and Auckland are the . Singapore Airlines, Air India, Jet Airways, Fiji Airways, Korean Air, Cathay Pacific fly from India to Fiji. An average flight takes 25 hours to reach Suva from New Delhi via tthe stopovers.

Celebrations

National holidays include major Christian, Hindu, and Muslim holy days: Christmas, Easter, Diwali, and the Prophet Mohammed's birthday. Purely secular festivals include Ratu Sakuna Day, which honours the man whom many regard as the founder of modern Fiji, Constitution Day and Fiji Day.

ECO-TOURISM OPPORTUNITIES

Viti Levu Viti: Levu is the largest island in the Fijian archipelago, home to more than 70 per cent of the country's population, as well as the capital city. The three largest cities ~ Suva, Lautoka and Nadi (in order of size) ~ are part of it. Must-see attractions are Sri Siva Subramaniya Temple (largest Hindu temple in the southern hemisphere), Beqa Lagoon, Pacific Harbour ( Fiji's adventure capital), Navua river, Garden of the Sleeping Giant and Sabeto Hot Springs, Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park, Fiji Museum, Kula Eco Park and more. Nadi is a multi-cultural town and main hub for international travellers.

Denarau Island, on the main Island of Viti Levu, is the largest integrated resort in the South Pacific.

Mamanuca Islands: Perfect destination with stunning resorts matched with breathtaking white sand beaches. These islands offer parasailing, windsurfing, dolphin-watching, famous dives such as the Big W and Gotham City, some of the best surf breaks in the world.

Taveuni: It is known as the Garden Island with nature reserves harbouring an abundance of native plants and wildlife. Also known for dive sites such as Eel Reef and the Great White Wall, hikers and nature fans are equally well served with the Bouma National Heritage Park offering hiking trails and world-class birdwatching. Other tourist attractioins are Yasawa Islands, Vanua Levu (Fiji's second largest island), Kadavu (experience true Fijian culture), Sun Coast ( beautiful stretch of countryside along Viti Levu's western and northern coast), Levuka (Fiji's only Unesco World Heritage Site, capital of Ovalau, the main island of the Lomaiviti group, and also the first colonial capital of Fiji) and Vanua Levu.

Compiled by Kunal Jain (kunaljain@thestatesman.com)