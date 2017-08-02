Dream monsoon wedding destinations in India

What is it about monsoon that so much is said and written about? And then, there is also monsoon wedding!

There's no denying that no matter what delight and ecstasy monsoon showers bring, the heavy downpour can wreak havoc to human lives and habitation. Yet, people, especially in India celebrate monsoon and hold elaborate festivals and weddings during the season with great pomp and show.

It's no wonder that Mira Nair's 2001 Monsoon Wedding, with its universal theme, drew the world's attention to the grand Indian wedding, family tradition and culture. Thanks to its success, the film glamourised the concept of traditional weddings and set the trend of monsoon weddings. Today, there are exotic monsoon wedding destinations one can dream of. So, what is your monsoon dream wedding destinations?

Here we bring you a list of the most favoured monsoon wedding destinations in India you can head to and make your lifetime of a dream come true.

Jaipur: The royal capital of Rajasthan is ideal for those planning to have a royal wedding in true desi fervour and splendour. There are several grand wedding hotels and banquet halls in the city that provide a once upon a time complete royal aura and ambience of the kings and queens with a touch of modernity and glam. There are havelis and palace style indoor wedding venues one can hire or book in advance through wedding planners or travel websites.

Udaipur: Nestled at the foothills of Aravalli Range in Southern Rajasthan, this old Heritage City is a dream wedding destination for those who are looking for something beyond splendid royal luxury. Expect an out-of-the-world perfect monsoon wedding here amid the beautiful greens, palaces and lakes. The surreal beauty of the place provides for a magical celebrations of love and romance. You can combine your wedding and romantic holiday here. Being a popular tourist destination, it boasts of some of the best wedding venues.

Andaman and Nicobar islands: Of sand and sea, monsoon breeze and pristine natural surroundings, this is an idyllic destination for those thinking of a very pretty, dreamy wedding by the beach. Follow the latest trend of a blissful and romantic beginnings and head to this place for the most exotic monsoon wedding. The more popular spots are the Havelock Island and the Ross Island. After a beautiful wedding set amid mesmerising landscape, you can stay back for a long, unforgettable honeymoon. This most romantic getaway will make you and your partner fall in love not only with the place but also with each other all over again.

Goa: Monsoon in Goa is a wonderful experience one must not miss. Nature comes alive in its best during this time of the year in this most sought after tourist destination. While you can dance in the rain, celebrate the most beautiful drizzle wedding here amid the lush surroundings overlooking the sea. While it has the best of holiday resorts and venues, the exotic Goa food, happy blissful life and environ here can help to start a blissful togetherness of a life-long journey.

Up North, you can tie the knot in the choicest of fairytale hill destinations and soak up the beautiful rain to a wondrous life together. Mussoorie and Shimla are among the favourite wedding destinations.

Weddings are a grand affair in India. While the high-end places in these exotic destinations are popular for celebrity weddings, many rich and wealthy too are rushing for it. If budget is a constrain, you can plan your wedding much in advance and save up for it, and make dreams come true for you and your partner.

Tips to keep in mind

1. Plan an indoor or sheltered wedding to avoid sudden downpour that may ruin your expensive wedding preparations.

2. Take care of the food menu. Avoid food that may cause monsoon sickness

3. Choose your bridal wear or wedding dress wisely and carefully. Pick light fabrics and opt for comfortable wedding wears keeping in mind the rain and humid weather.