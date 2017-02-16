Do it like the French do!

Elegance in dialect, sophistication in accent and charm in words, the French language is a turn on. It never fails to impress just like France’s architecture, glorious history and unique lifestyle. Be it a honeymoon destination, a shopping destination, a family vacation, a cultural trip or for a literature dose, France has so much to offer. Along with the famous locations and museums, there are a few things that must be tried if you step into the mesmerising French world. Here are a few things to add in to your to-do list in France.

Outdoor wine tasting

Amidst the beautiful meadows and vineyards, hold a glass of wine, swivel it, inhale the fragrance and sip in the authentic French drink with style. As the wine flows down your throat, the French magic slowly and smoothly conquers you.

You can make the wine tasting experience even more refreshing by riding a bike to the yard through the meadows. The wine becomes the elixir that takes away all the fatigue.

Canyoning to canoeing

The picturesque canyons in France attract the adventurous souls to dip into waters, slide down the caves, follow the rivers hidden inside the mountains and combine it with caving. There are various canyoning clubs to join people who can raise the bar higher and make it all the way more adventurous. A lighter version of this is canoeing where you can get a local person who knows how to do it well and also act a guide to show you around the breathtaking sites through the mountains as you flow along the rivers.

Do it in Hollywood style!

Hollywood is best known for the concept and picturisation and when it comes to choosing a location, France is the most chosen one. Tom Hank’s Angels and Demons and The da Vinci code is not less than a travel goal if you notice the locations. Make a list of places you liked in the movies and start exploring them off screen.

Take a walk into the past

With rich history and great stories, France has so much to offer. Paris alone has 130 museums standing tall since ages and narrating the glorious stories from the past. Walk in to the past and live a French moment.

Like a supermodel on the ramp

It is a well known fact that there are a plenty of local people in France who are not less than any supermodel in the fashion industry.

The fashion capital of the world gives a chance to take in the essence and walk on the roads like a supermodel walks on the ramp.

Kiss and tell

City of love, Paris has a 350 meter tall age old wonder Eiffel tower as the witness of the greatest love affairs. You will find many couples soaked in love around the tower. Katie Holmes said yes to Tom Cruise right under the Eiffel. This can be a chance to write your love story where you can be the protagonist and this beautiful city can be your love interest.

Say cheese!

Producer of hundreds of types of Cheese, France is a wonderland for cheese lovers. Even if you are not such a fan of cheese you must try the authentic French cheese that might change your choices.

Ketchup? The French fries!

Well asking for ketchup in a French restaurant might be taken as an offense as they take pride in their cuisines and eating ketchup with the French food makes the original taste fade away although a bit of ketchup is allowed if you order French fries.

It is rare to find a place where there is so much to see and do, France is one of those places where you might wish to lock your love and throw the key away. Although it is now banned to do that on the Pont des Arts Bridge over river Seine in Paris but the place has a variety of experiences to offer.

So add these things in your itinerary to France. Bon voyage!