Destinations - spring festivals

As the whiff of spring fills the air, bid adieu to winter and travel to a place where the magic of spring adds ebullience to life and nature has its own way of celebration. Visit places in India where you can experience unique celebrations and festivals during this season.

Tulip festival, Srinagar

Asia’s largest Tulip garden located in the foothill of Zabarwan range is a breathtaking sight and the panoramic view of Dal Lake in the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir makes the spring season look more beautiful. Tulip festival will be celebrated from March 25 to 30 this year.

Rose Festival, Chandigarh

The three-day rose festival at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden in Chandigarh displays over 1500 species of rose. The celebration is to mark the end of winters and is combined with regional cuisines and traditional dance forms and music.

Khajuraho Dance Festival

A week-long extravaganza to dance away the cold hard winters and welcome the vibrant spring is celebrated in the ancient city of Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. The best of performers perform traditional forms of dance and music and mark the beginning of the new season. The fest will be celebrated from February 20 to 26 this year.

Udyanotsav, Mughal Gardens

Annual gardening festival of Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi was inaugurated on February 5. The major attractions for this year's 'Udyanotsav' are special roses named after President Pranab Mukherjee and his wife Suvra Mukherjee. This is the first time a special rose is named after the country's President. The rose named after President Mukherjee is yellow. The one in the name of his wife is pink-purple. The gardens will remain open for visitors till March 12.

Phoolo ki Holi, Vrindavan

Vrindavan ditches the synthetic holi colours and is known worldwide to celebrate holi with flower petals. The preparation of the celebration begins at an early stage and quintals of flowers are used to mark the beginning of spring season in Lord Krishna’s land.

Rongaali Bihu Festival, Assam

One of the three Bihu festivals, Bohaag also called Rongaali bihu is the festival of merriment. The prettiest of girls dance around in circles and sing folk songs called bihugeet and mark the beginning of new season.

Palate Festival, Delhi

For all the culinary enthusiasts, Palate festival in Delhi is a paradise. It brings various cuisines every year with a difference in each edition. This year the tasting medley will begin on February 10 at Nehru Park.