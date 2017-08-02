By the river Ganges

Ganges, thy name is healing!

From far and wide, they come. Many traverse thy path to fulfill their dreams. Some immerse their body, mind and souls for spiritual healing. Some, besotted to thee, breathe thy name. Others wade or float in dreams of your flowing, cleansing waters

Now, the water rushes in the monsoon downpour, and the banks are almost flooded with the healing water. Soon it will see the rush of a different kind. Preparations are on for a wholesome enriching experience. Come, walk through the holy sands and wade in the cleansing water Be a part of this new refreshing venture.

Well, here's good news for those of you planning to take a holy trip to the Ganges. You may look forward to a soulful and eventful journey through Namami Gange Yatra. This river pilgrimage, which will pass through the banks of the river across Uttar Pradesh.will begin on August 9.

In an effort to educate the masses on environment protection and to particularly conserve the holy river, Uttar Pradesh Homeguards have decided to launch the yatra in a grand manner starting from the state capital, Lucknow. The homeguards plan to reach out to school students, with the focus on students between standard sixth to tenth.

"Namami Gange Yatra is being started to connect to the masses," Sudakarcharya Pandey, District Homeguard Commandant, said, adding about 150 talented Homeguards from different districts of the state have been selected.

The yatra will kick off from Lucknow for Haridwar on August 9. It will continue from Haridwar on August 11 and reach Hastinapur on August 14.

The yatra will stop at all Gangaghats of the state, and public meetings will be held at each Gangaghats to sensitise and create awareness among the masses on the river conservation.

People from all walks of life, including politicians and businesssmen, are expected to attend these public meetings to be held at the banks of the Ganges.

Besides Hastinapur the yatra would halt at the Gangaghats in Bijnor, Shukratal (Muzaffarnagar), Garhmukteshwar and Anoopshahr.

Mark the dates and choose your starting point for a completely enriching experience with like-minded thirsty souls in search of truth and Nirvana.