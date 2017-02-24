Beyond the beaches, when in Goa

Tranquil, breezy sea sides, golden grains of sand embracing the sea water, and the golden setting sun drawing the day to the beginning of party time to the sound of swaying palm leaves and local music! That is Goa!

Goa is not just about beautiful beaches and exotic sea food, but also about the Portuguese culture and history that makes this place a perfect fusion of India and abroad. With the warmth of India and lifestyle of Portugal, Goa makes it to the list of most chosen destination for holidaying in India.

Goa’s beauty lies in every city and street, but the capital city Panaji also known as Panjim is special in many ways. Now that the four-day Goa Carnival is here, if you are in town, here are five things you must see when in Panjim where the carnival is being held.

Panaji Old Town

The old residential quarters of Fontainhas – named after the fountain of Pheonix, a spring that was the only source of water for the area. Another place to visit in Panaji Old Town is the Ourem Creek – the picturesque Rua de Ourem faces the Ourem Creek, offering beautiful colorful houses on the slopes of Altino Hill.

Mandovi River Cruise

Spend an evening on a cruise at the Mandovi River. Enjoy a moonlit dinner with Goan dancers and musicians performing on board.

Miramar and Dona Paula Beach

Witness one of the most beautiful sunsets of all time at these two closest beaches from Panaji city center. Miramar is only three km from the city center. Dona Paula is seven km and is near the headland that divides the estuaries of the Zuari and Mandovi River.

Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception

Built on a hill facing Mandovi River and the town’s most important landmark, this Church has witnessed Portuguese sailors coming here for their thanksgiving prayer after long and treacherous voyage from Portugal. The church is well illuminated at night and a pleasure to see.

Shopping at flea markets

Shopping spree is a must when in Goa. Markets offering variety of fusions and foreign style attires and accessories will make you take an extra bag back home.

So what are your plans for the extended weekend? Go Goa! Visit Panjim and don't forget to follow this list. Also, be a part of Goa Carnival this time from February 25 to 28.