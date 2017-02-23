Across the border, world so similar

A traveler wishes to travel the whole world. Those who read about different places or travel must have noticed that there is a feeling of familiarity in the most faraway lands unknown to them. The sense of familiarity when backed up with proves becomes an interesting revelation. The revelation of how certain places have lookalikes.

One such pair of countries where not only the landscape looks alike but the past stands tall and proud to tell stories of love and brotherhood is India and Pakistan.

They share a large part of their history. If countries were humans, these two would have been twins. Here are five pairs of places which show how the worlds on both the sides of a border line are similar and equally beautiful.

Deosai Bara Pani and Lakshman Jhula

The wooden strips and heavy iron ropes make them look alike. Deosai Bara Pani Bridge is located in Gilgit-Baltistan and leads to Deosai National Park in Skardu, Pakistan. Lakshman Jhula is a famous hanging bridge across the Ganga in Rishikesh.

Chitrali Bazaar and Old Delhi Market

The old city of Peshawar has several small and large bazaars like the Chitrali Bazaar, Qissa Khawani Bazaar and Khyber Bazaar. It is a photographers’ delight just like Old Delhi markets.

Gondola rides

Pindi point in Murree and Gulmarg in Srinagar has the Gondolas which look alike and are loved by the visitors.

Badshahi Mosque and Jama Masjid

The Badshahi Mosque situated in Lahore is the second largest mosque in South Asia and the fifth largest mosque in the world. Make sure to check it out in both night and day.

Shahi Qila and Amber fort

Also called Lahore fort, Shahi Qila in Pakistan and Amber fort in Rajasthan, India shows how both the countries share rich history.

Not only does the Indian Punjab is like Pakistan’s, they even speak the same language, carry forward the same culture and traditions.

Pack your bags and take a trip to the countries which are different yet similar for an experience of a lifetime.