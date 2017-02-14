5 places in Delhi for a perfect Valentine's Day date

If you missed on planning a getaway prior to Valentine’s Day, then like they say sudden plans are the best plans and surprise dates are the best dates, you can still plan something special for your beloved.

If going out of station is not an option then making the day special is still possible.

After a long hectic work day, you can still save your Valentine’s Day.

Here are five places to visit in Delhi to fall in love a little more with your beloved and with this beautiful city.

Hauz Khas Village

The old fort with a calm lake makes it a perfect getaway from the hustle bustle of this megacity. Away from the world, you can walk hand in hand and let the love blend in with the cool pleasant breeze. Watch the sun set as your love bloom on Valentine’s Day.

Lotus Temple

If you manage to get off early from work, then lotus temple can be a good option. If you are not a PDA (Public Display of Affection) kind of couple then this silent paradise is the best place to feel the love and its eternity.

Connaught Place

The vibe of this place is unmatchable and on V-day it is a different experience all together. With red roses and heart shaped balloons it looks like a perfect setting for Valentine’s Day. With food outlets giving a variety of options, it is a perfect and pocket friendly place to take your valentine out for a date.

Nehru Planetarium

Let the nerd in you be a little romantic and take your date to Nehru Planetarium. As the lights dim and the darkness of virtual night takes over, let the stars on the screen above your head express your love and make it an evening to remember forever.

Rooftop cafes- Paharganj

A bunch of rooftop cafes in Paharganj in the spring season is just ‘love is in the air’ place. The cool breeze, delicious food and flashy lights all around will give you an escape from the rest of the world as you spend an evening in the city.

So pick a place or two out of these and get dressed to take your date out on this Valentine’s Day and make it a memory to be cherished forever.