5 books that inspire the traveller in you

There is a magical world hidden inside every book. A reader unlocks this world as he flips through the pages. As the reader drowns into the book page by page, the book leaves an impact on its reader. Some inspire to live a better life and some teach a lesson. And then, there are those that motivate you to take a break from the mundane life, pack your bags and set out on your own fun-filled adventure.

Here are five books that will stir the wanderlust in you and inspire you to travel.

Eat, Pray, Love

Elizabeth Gilbert wrote the story of Eliza Gilbert who goes to Italy for pleasure, for devotion to India and finally to Bali. While Eliza travels, you will feel inspired to travel to places just like she does in the book.

The Alchemist

Paulo Coelho’s bestseller has not only been inspiring readers to travel miles to achieve your dreams but also travel to unknown places to explore and experience life as it comes.

Around the world in 80 days

A classic adventure novel by French writer Jules Verne, will make you travel to older times when steam engines were the new discovery and wright brothers were still working on their flying expedition. The title in itself is inspiring enough to make a reader travel with a tinge of adventure on every turn.

Motorcycle diaries

A 23 year-old Marxist revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara and his friend, a 29 year-old biochemist Alberto Granado hit the road on a motorcycle to South America to see the land they only knew through books. This book is a memoir of this epic trip that changed their lives forever and Che became one of the most famous Marxist revolutionaries.

My life in France

Julia Child, a tall and outspoken girl from California when goes to France, an unknown country, falls in love with everything French. While one reads her story as she narrates her experiences, falls in love with Eiffel tower and French food. The book includes her black and white pictures which are an extra push to the urge to travel in the reader.

So grab one of these and keep your bags packed. Let the urge to travel take over.