10 beautiful countries where Indians can go without visa

Those beautiful landscapes, unknown language, unique culture and different lifestyle attract a traveler to explore more and more. A long vacation to a faraway land is not exactly a hassle free task. Applying visas, currency conversion and bookings is a tiring process.

What if there is one thing that you don’t have to do? How about you ditch the long queues for application of visa?

Here are 10 beautiful countries where Indians do not need a visa.

Bhutan

The neighbouring country which keeps ‘happiness’ as the measure of prosperity has a sacred side apart from picturesque mountains and landscapes. Join pilgrims while they look for footprints of saints and listen to monastery history, stories of flying tigers and unruly demons.Indians do not need a visa and have the luxury to travel to this beautiful kingdom of peace and serenity.



Ecuador

With a Pacific Ocean coastline, lying on the Equator between Colombia, to the northeast, and Peru, to the south and east, Ecuador is a place to spend a vacation at ease and peace.

Maldives

South Asian island country with pristine blue waters all around, Maldives is a perfect place to give a romantic touch to your vacation. Add a tinge of adventure to your trip with scuba diving and let the aquatic world entertain and amaze you in a dip.

Indonesia

This collection of islands with an amalgam of cultures has so much to offer. National parks and beaches offer a splendid experience. Bask in sun in Bali and let Jakarta and Sumatra give you plenty of reasons to come back again and again.

Fiji

Perfect palm trees and glowing blue water all around, the place is as beautiful and genuine as the smiles of the native people. A walk on the beach or in a market, warm and refreshing smiles will give you an ambience as pleasant as the weather of Fiji.

Haiti

Add Caribbean flavour to your next vacation and visit Haiti for a relaxed and laid back trip in the middle of Caribbean Sea.

Jamaica

Crystal clear water and beautiful landscape, Jamaica has it all. Cool breeze and beautiful sunsets amidst banana grooves and mesmerising mountains will make you extend your vacation or plan another one soon.

Madagascar

With a touch of wild landscapes, tribal culture, villages and glance of lemurs in open spaces, the animated movie Madagascar and the real place are both entertaining and amazing.

Mauritius

Blue-green beaches, lush green landscapes and peace all around. A perfect place for rejuvenation of your mind and body, Mauritius is the magical world of calmness.

Choose a destination and plan a vacation to a country where you receive love and peace of mind.