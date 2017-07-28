Witherspoon, Aniston to star in TV series

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are teaming up for an upcoming new television series that will focus on a New York morning show.



"House of Cards" producer Jay Carson will write the script, with Steve Kloves being the executive producer, variety.com reported.



Witherspoon and Aniston will also be the executive producers, the former through her Hello Sunshine production banner along with her film and television head Lauren Levy Neustadter.



The series is expected to be shopped to networks and streaming services in the coming weeks, industry sources say.



Aniston and Witherspoon previously worked together when Witherspoon guest starred on "Friends" as Aniston's sister. Witherspoon made the jump to TV with the HBO drama "Big Little Lies", which earned her an Emmy nomination.



For Aniston, it would mark her first regular TV role since the end of "Friends" in 2004.



On the film front, Witherspoon is in post-production on Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" for Disney, and has romantic comedy "Home Again" bowing this September.



Aniston will star in independent teen comedy "Dumplin'" and was also seen in "The Yellow Birds" and comedy "Office Christmas Party."