Actress Debra Messing has taken to Twitter to address "Will & Grace" revival rumours, saying the situation is "nothing beyond talks".

This comes after "Will & Grace" star Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy for his turn as Beverley Leslie on the show, appeared to confirm that a new season of the hit sitcom would come to screens this year, reported Digital Spy.

However, Messing has dismissed the news.

"Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks," Messing posted.