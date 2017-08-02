Will Ferrell, Adam McKay team up for new CBS comedy

Comedian Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are collaborating on CBS All Access comedy.

Based on the Australian comedy of the same name, McKay and Ferrell's “No Activity” is set against the world of a major drug cartel bust, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The story follows two low-level cops who have spent far too much time in a car together, two criminals who are largely kept in the dark, two dispatch workers who haven't really clicked, and two Mexican tunnelers who are in way too small a space considering theyve only just met.

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Gary Sanchez and Funny Or Die.

The show will debut before the end of 2017, between the two chapters of “Star Trek: Discovery”.