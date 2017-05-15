When Bindi Irwin made her father proud

Bindi Irwin, daughter of nature expert and TV personality Steve Irwin, said her father was very proud when she first wrestled a crocodile.

The 18-year-old aspiring actress recalled that she was eight at the time of the incident, reported Us Weekly.

“This one day on our very last croc trip with Dad he decided I was old enough to be able to jump on the head of the crocodile. I was this little eight-year-old girl and Dad goes, 'I believe in you. You can do this, sweetheart.'

“I just remember how excited I was that Dad believed in me to jump on the crocodile's head. It was actually our last family photo together... He believed in me, and all I wanted to do was make him proud,” Bindi said.

Steve passed away at the age of 44 when after he was attacked by a stingray that pierced his heart and caused him to bleed to death while filming documentary series Ocean's Deadliest.