Want to play content oriented, realistic role: Rishika Mihani

Actress Rishika Mihani, best known for her roles in television shows like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage and Hamari Sister Didi, says she wants to portray content oriented and realistic roles.



"I want to play content oriented and realistic characters. I enjoy the roles that have good content and creativity. I have done many shows and have essayed both protagonist and antagonist parts. I enjoy doing both, but the character should lead to have it's own popularity," Rishika said in a statement.



"I am really keen on doing shows that give out social message to the society for the development and are relatable to everyday issues. Also, as I have never been part of reality shows would love to explore how they are been shot.



"I keep myself open for stand up comedy because that's the most difficult and wonderful job. Making others laugh is the most beautiful job which needs lot of talent," she added.



Rishika was last seen in Zee TV show Sanyukt.