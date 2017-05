The Walking Dead actress Christian Serratos has given birth to her first child with boyfriend, David Boyd.

The 26-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the happy news with fans.

She posted a photo of her cradling her bundle of joy.

“Happy Mothers Day from little W and me,” she wrote in the caption.

However, Serratos has yet to reveal her baby's sex, name and date of birth.

The couple confirmed that they were expecting last March.