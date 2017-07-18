'Walking Dead' resumes production after stuntman's death

Production on the eighth season of TV show The Walking Dead has resumed after being shut down last week following the death of stuntman John Bernecker.



Cable network AMC confirmed the news on Monday.



Last Wednesday, Bernecker was filming a scene with series regular Austin Amelio. The scene called for Bernecker to fall approximately 20 feet off a balcony onto a safety cushion. But assistant director Matthew Goodwin told the Coweta County Sheriff's office that Bernecker did not appear to get "a good separation" from the balcony and attempted to abort the jump by grabbing onto the balcony with both hands, according to the incident report.



His momentum caused him to slam into the bottom of the balcony, which made him lose his grip and fall, missing the safety cushion by "just inches." He landed on his head and neck, and an on-site medic immediately rendered aid.



He was airlifted to an Atlanta medical center and placed on a ventilator, which his family opted to turn off on Thursday. The Coweta County Coroner's office listed his official cause of death as blunt force trauma.



Bernecker was a veteran stunt performer and fight choreographer. He had worked on projects such as Olympus Has Fallen, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay parts 1 and 2, and Logan, among others.



He is also listed as having worked on upcoming films like Marvel's Black Panther and Dwayne Johnson's Rampage. He also worked as an actor in several films, with small parts in Logan, The Last Witch Hunter, Goosebumps and an episode of Season 1 of True Detective.



Several series stars -- including Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Norman Reedus -- posted tributes to Bernecker online, along with many others in the entertainment industry with whom he had worked throughout his career.



In addition, AMC and series showrunner Scott Gimple released statements on Bernecker's death.