Vir Das debuts on 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien'

Stand-up comedian Vir Das made his debut appearance on Late Night with Conan O'Brien to promote his Netflix show Abroad Understanding.

During his five-minute routine on the popular American talk show, Das took a jibe at Donald Trump, explaining how he is like an arranged marriage.

“We didn't vote for this guy, now we got to live with him... To you Americans, that's your president, to most Indians, that's a marriage,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, the 37-year-old star shared his excitement with fans and posted a picture of him along with O'Brien.

“A short man meets an incredibly tall one! I'm on @TeamCoco tonight on TBS! Tune in at 11/10c! #CONAN,” Das captioned the photo.

O'Brien was not the only one Das had a chat with, as the multi-talented performer also met American voice actor and comedian Hank Azaria, who is best known for “The Simpsons”.

“So I met apu and chief wiggum and as we know, they are both one of the funniest men out there! @HankAzaria @TeamCoco,” he wrote alongside his photo with the actor.