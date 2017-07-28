VIP, Rehman Khan to appear on 'Comedy Dangal'

Comedians VIP and Rehman Khan have been roped in to appear in upcoming TV show "Comedy Dangal".

"As a comedian, putting a smile on people's face has always been the top priority for me because you never know how much of a difference it could make in those people's life at that moment," VIP said in a statement.

"Since many years, a lot of comedians have tried their hands on stand-up, but there was no much of innovation or creativity shown in their mimicry acts.

"I have been doing many live shows in these past few years which helped me to come up with different and unique styles of mimicry and this will definitely help me to make a terrific comeback on television with ‘Comedy Dangal'," he added.

The show, which will soon be aired on &TV, focuses on the two different types of comedy -- stand up and skit comedy.

While the stand-up comedians will be led by Bharti Singh, the show will feature Anu Malik as head of the skit team.

VIP and Rehman will be seen in Bharti's team.

"I have always been the kind of person who loves to explore comedy and keep innovating in acts. Being part of other comedy shows in the past was an amazing experience where I got to learn a lot about stand-up comedy, but now with ‘Comedy Dangal', it's time to get bigger and better," Rehman said.