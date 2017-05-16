Vindu Dara Singh joins 'Rudra Ke Rakshak'

Actor Vindu Dara Singh has been roped in to appear in popular TV show Rudra Ke Rakshak.

Vindu, who has previously appeared in shows like Bigg Boss 3, Welcome -- Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki and Betaal Pachisi, will be seen in the celebrity special episode of Rudra Ke Rakshak.



"I have seen a few episodes of the show and it has an enthralling storyline. I will enter in a celebrity special episode of Rudra Ke Rakshak where I will be essaying the role of Preto Ka Raja. My presences in the show will surely mark a twist in the tale which is not to be missed watching," Vindu said in a statement.

Vindu, son of late wrestler and actor Dara Singh, has already started shooting for the BIG Magic show and his entry will be aired soon.