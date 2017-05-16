  1. Home
Vindu Dara Singh joins 'Rudra Ke Rakshak'

  • IANS

    IANS | Mumbai

    May 16, 2017 | 07:15 PM
Vindu Dara Singh (PHOTO: Facebook)

Actor Vindu Dara Singh has been roped in to appear in popular TV show Rudra Ke Rakshak.

Vindu, who has previously appeared in shows like Bigg Boss 3, Welcome -- Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki and Betaal Pachisi, will be seen in the celebrity special episode of Rudra Ke Rakshak.

"I have seen a few episodes of the show and it has an enthralling storyline. I will enter in a celebrity special episode of Rudra Ke Rakshak where I will be essaying the role of Preto Ka Raja. My presences in the show will surely mark a twist in the tale which is not to be missed watching," Vindu said in a statement. 

Vindu, son of late wrestler and actor Dara Singh, has already started shooting for the BIG Magic show and his entry will be aired soon. 

