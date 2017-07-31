Tejasswi Prakash hooked to books

Actress Tejasswi Prakash considers books to be her best friend.



When she isn't shooting for the show "Pehredaar Piya Ki", she utilises her free time by burying herself in books.



"Books are my best friend. They give me good company when I'm free from shoots or alone at home. I carry books with me when I travel or when I'm on sets. People around me know that I'm addicted to books and some of my friends even call me a bookworm," she said in a statement.

"Books help to develop you and educate you. Your free time is not wasted," added the actress.