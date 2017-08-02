'Superstore' star McKinney wants to work in India

Canadian comedian and actor Mark McKinney loves Bollywood, and says that he would love to come and work in India.



McKinney is currently seen in the TV show "Superstore", which airs in India on Comedy Central.



Asked if he is willing to come to India work, McKinney told over the phone from Los Angeles: "Oh my god, yes."



"I have been to India once and loved it. I love Bollywood... The type, the style... (They come as an) attack... I have seen some films. I would love to come and work in India," he added.



McKinney has been associated with showbiz since 1987 with show "Seeing Things". He is best known for "The Kids in the Hall", "Saturday Night Live" and "Slings and Arrows".