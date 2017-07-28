Stephen Colbert to bring animated Trump series

Comedian Stephen Colbert is executive producing a satirical half-hour series on Donald Trump.

Showtime announced it had ordered 10 episodes of an as- yet-untitled animated series featuring cartoon renderings of the President, his family and inner circle, reported Los Angeles Times.

Colbert has teamed up with the showrunner of “The Late Show”, Chris Licht, on the project, which is set to air in the fall.

“Stephen and Chris have an uncanny genius for deconstructing the world of President Trump, and this series opens a new realm for them,” Showtime President David Nevins said.