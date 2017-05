Renowned composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have composed the title track of forthcoming historical drama show Aarambh, which has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan's son Siddhant Mahadevan and singer Mahalaxmi Iyer. Siddhant says he is "always excited" to work with his father.



Written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad of "Baahubali" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" fame, "Aarambh" will narrate the clash of two civilisations -- Dravidians and Aryans -- born and built out of two different existential needs.