Showbiz is a struggling journey: Pankaj Bhalla

Model-actor Pankaj Bhalla feels the journey in showbiz can be a struggle for artistes who are not hard working.

"Showbiz is a struggling journey for those who don't work hard, considering the kind of competition you have today," he said in a statement.

"But the positive thing is films, TV, digital or reality shows give a lot of opportunities and there's space for anyone who is talented and is willing to work hard," he added.

Pankaj loves to play characters which he can relate to, but he says it doesn't mean that he doesn't like to experiment.

"Recently I played a 25- and a 50-year-old guy in a reincarnation story for 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya'," said Pankaj, who has also featured in the show "Mastaangi -- One Love Story Two Lifetimes".