Actor Manish Goplani says he is enjoying working for the Indonesian show, "The Man From Bekasi".

"After 'Thapki Pyar Ki', I am enjoying shooting for the series, 'The Man From Bekasi'. Talks are on for other shows too. The culture and lifestyle of people in Indonesia are totally different. I'm enjoying the change," Manish said in a statement.

He was last seen on the small screen on "Thapki Pyar Ki" as Bihaan Pandey.