Shemar Moore returning to TV

Criminal Minds actor Shemar Moore will be back on TV this year for a military drama, called SWAT.

CBS has ordered its TV remake of “SWAT” as part of its fall 2017-18 primetime line-up and Moore will be seen in the lead role, reported Digital Spy.

The show is a series version of the 2003 action thriller SWAT starring Samuel L Jackson.

Moore is best known for playing FBI Special Agent Derek Morgan in “Criminal Minds” for more than a decade.

“He got cast in this SWAT pilot, and we knew if it went to series and all signs point to yes we would never to get to use him again. So it felt like now or never,” said “Criminal Minds” executive producer, Erica Messer.